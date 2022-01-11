Man who killed ex at health center waited in line for 2 hours – News

The man that killed his ex-wife and then committed suicide in a health unit on Monday (10), in São Paulo, he waited in line with patients for two hours, according to witnesses.

They told the police that Otávio Cavalcante, 58, arrived at Mooca’s AE (Specialized Ambulatory) before 6 am and was agitated. After the opening of the space, he waited for the arrival of Sandra dos Santos, 51 years old, went towards him and shot her in the back, before killing himself.

Sandra worked at the Doctor Ítalo Domingos Le Vocci outpatient clinic as a caregiver for the elderly. The man was unhappy with the end of the relationship.

The victim would have arrived running and tried to hide in the administrative wing. Soon after came the armed suspect. According to information from Record TV, the victim was shot three times in the back. Then the man took his own life. Deaths were found at the scene.

Patients and staff said they crouched down out of fear, thinking it might be a robbery. “There was a panic among the patients who were waiting for care”, said doctor Eduardo Oliveira.

A unit security guard says he noticed the shooter hanging around the place in recent days.

The area has been isolated and should reopen this Tuesday (11). In a note, the Municipal Health Department regretted what happened and informed that the police went to the scene to investigate the case.