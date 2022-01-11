Maraisa is embarrassed after Sérgio Marone answers her catchphrase; understand

The singer deleted the publication, but fans soon tried to warn the actor about the artist’s interest

Reproduction/Instagram/sergiomarone/maraisa/10.01.2022 Sérgio Marone heard about Maraisa’s comments and replied to the singer



The actor Sergio Marone replied to the sung he received from the singer marisa, duo of Maiara, on the social networks. In a photo of the artist, the countrywoman wrote: “Hi, my name is Maraisa. You come here often?”. The comment didn’t go unnoticed by fans, but she decided to delete it. Sérgio, however, replied to the boss: “I saw what you wrote in the last tweet, oops!, deleted, Maraisa. Never say Never”. Maiara’s sister justified herself: “I deleted it because I thought you would never see it”. After that, she posted a gif of the character Homer Simpson in a wedding dress and joked, “Dad, if you want, your daughter is ready.”

With the excitement of the fans, who started to ship the couple on social networks, she warned that she had not received any private message from the actor: “Guys, just to let you know that my DM is still empty”. Sérgio learned about the song he received from the singer after doing a live on Instagram and being alerted by followers. “Did Maraisa send me a message? Which? Why are you putting this pile of Maraisa, people? Then I’ll look on Twitter”, declared the actor in the live. Upon finding out what the fans did, the artist was embarrassed: “My God, what a shame! You were on the boy’s live, people. He got shy. That way I’m going to stay with Auntie.”

I deleted it because I thought you would never see it. ☺️ https://t.co/QOLNlOL3Ae — Maraisa (@Maraisa) January 9, 2022

Father if it’s your will, your daughter is ready 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/H6m1NC5gxO — Maraisa (@Maraisa) January 9, 2022

Guys just to let you know that my dm is still empty — Maraisa (@Maraisa) January 9, 2022