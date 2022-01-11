Maraisa sings to Sérgio Marone and the actor responds: ‘Never say never’

The singer marisa wasted no time in commenting on a photo of actor Sérgio Marone on Instagram. After a few moments, the countrywoman “withdrawn” what she said, claiming she had no chance with the handsome man. What she didn’t expect is that Sérgio would see and respond to her onslaught.

+ ‘Sacred, before anything else’, declares José de Abreu about having sex every morning

+ Showing off a cracked abdomen, Aline Campos poses in a bikini in Noronha

“Hi, my name is Maraisa. Do you come here often?”, began the singer. “I’m traveling here, right? I would never have a chance with Sergio Marone,” he continued. “I saw what you wrote in the last tweet, oops!, deleted, Maraisa. Never say never”, replied Sérgio. Surprised, Maraisa replied crush. “I deleted it because I thought you would never see it.”

Sérgio only knew about Maraisa’s comment because the fans went to the actor’s live to warn him. “Did Maraisa send me a message? Which? Why are you putting this pile of Maraisa, people? I’ll see it on Twitter later, okay?”, he declared in the broadcast. Embarrassed, the countrywoman said that she would stay “for auntie”. “You were on the boy’s live, people. He got shy. That way, I’ll stay with my auntie”, he declared.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

