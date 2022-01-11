Marcos Costi, announcer for Allianz Parque, is fired from Palmeiras

Marcos Costi, announcer of Allianz Parque, was fired from Palmeiras this Monday (10). He was responsible for the voiceover of Alviverde’s games as home team for seven years and has more than 200 games under his belt.

The departure is part of a process of restructuring the club and, in addition to him, two other marketing people also left their positions. THE OUR LECTURE found that the tendency is for Fernando Galuppo to take over the voice-over. In contact with the report, Galuppo denied:

– I have 200 messages here. Leaving the club now. I didn’t know anything, not even about the dismissal. And if by chance tomorrow they say that I will be the voice of the stadium, I will not accept it.

Last November, Galuppo worked as an announcer in the match against Atlético-MG at Allianz Parque, in the week of the Copa Libertadores final, since Marcos Costi was already in Uruguay, producing content for the continental decision.

Marcos Costi gained notoriety for creating catchphrases that were embraced by the crowd such as “Tá lá, Dentro” at the time of goals, in addition to “Who has more, has ten. Those who don’t have it, run after it”, among others.

*Note updated at 22:08 on Monday (10).

