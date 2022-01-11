Marieta Severo and Andréa Beltrão say, without hesitation, that they will vote for Lula – 01/11/2022 – Illustrated

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of Poeira, a theater they founded in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, and one of the most beloved scenic spaces for cariocas, actresses and partners Marieta Severo and Andréa Beltrão expressed concern about the direction of national politics in an interview with leaf.

The theater was one of many affected by Petrobras’ sponsorship cuts in 2019. The realization of projects, which promoted courses by renowned playwrights from Brazil and abroad, became even more difficult, according to the duo.

At the time of the incident, Bolsonarist networks celebrated the supposed “end of the mamata”. Severo, 75 years old, says that comments like this are not motivated only by ignorance. “It’s bad intentions. They managed to stick this taint on us. Their tantrum continued. The only reason it’s not revealed is because they protect themselves.”

“We made all the Poeira with our money. But we don’t have any problem with the Rouanet Law, we only have it in favor. All countries in the world have tax incentives for the cultural industry, which generates millions and employs millions”, says Severo .

“This Department of Culture that is there doesn’t understand anything”, she continues. The actresses declare their vote for Lula in the October elections without blinking an eye.

In addition to the investment of the owners, the box office of the plays manages to equal the cost of maintaining the Poeira, but according to Beltrão and Severo there is rarely a profit. Just before the pandemic, the partners financed new workshops. Now, they will be sponsored by Banco Itaú for the pedagogical projects, which at one time received José Sanchis Sinisterra, an exponent of Spanish theater, and the French director Ariane Mnouchkine, founder of the Théâtre du Soleil.

Commanding Poeira in the midst of the so-called “culture war” is a burden. For them, the political environment affects artists personally, discouraging any creativity. “The word ‘democracy’ has never been talked about so much, why? Because it is being threatened every single day. We have to remember every day what democracy is, seeing institutions crumbling from within. This year is the year to scream, scream , try to convince, try to see who these 20% of the population are. What is your soul to support this? I’m afraid”, says Severo.

Beltrão, in turn, confesses that he did not let go of TV during the Covid CPI sessions, even out of breath for the flood of news – often false – coming from the political world.

The economic collapse of Rio de Janeiro is another delicate factor for the management of Poeira. With the lack of sponsorship for plays, they witness the sinking of the city’s theaters, whose map reveals an increasingly conservative environment, dominated by militias and neo-Pentecostal churches.

“Witzel, Crivella, Cláudio Castro are so harmful and insignificant at the same time. Now, I no longer have this question of ‘if you’re religious, you’re straight’. There comes a time when a total absence of the State in relation to the rights of the inhabitants of the city opens a space that needs to be occupied”, comments Beltrão.

Going to another city, however, is a card out of the deck for the actress. “I love all this stuff,” he says. Leaving the country is also ruled out. “They keep saying ‘oh, if Bolsonaro is reelected, I’m leaving’. I keep looking at the person like that and say ‘have a nice trip’.”