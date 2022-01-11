Market predicts 2021 inflation will be 9.99%, points out BC

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) releases this Tuesday (11) the official inflation for 2021. According to financial market expectations, the IPCA (National Index of Consumer Prices) should register an accumulated high of 9, 99% in the period between January and December last year.

The new estimate, released this Monday (10) by the Boletim Focus, of the BC (Central Bank), is lower for the fifth consecutive week. Seven days ago, the bets pointed to a 10.01% rise in the IPCA and, four weeks ago, the forecast jump for prices was 10.05%.

If the new expectation is confirmed, official price inflation will almost double the target set by the government for the year, of 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points (from 2.25% to 5.25 %).

Last year, Brazilian consumers suffered from successive increases in the price of electricity and fuel, which had a ripple effect on other products in the economy.

For 2022, the forecast for the official price index was maintained at 5.03%. The bet for 2023 dropped from 3.41% to 3.36% and that for 2024 was stable at 3%. Forecasts also show that the dollar should close the year at R$ 5.60. For administered prices, such as energy and fuel and medical plans, the expectation is for a rise of 4.67% this year.