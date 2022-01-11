Mauricio Souza is fired by Flamengo; Fábio Matias returns from Copinha and assumes preparation | Flamengo

Mauricio Souza, known as Mauricinho, is out of Flamengo. Coach who started the preparation of the team that will compete in the first rounds of the Carioca Championship, he was fired this Monday, the same day of the presentation of Paulo Sousa as the new commander of the main team.

Fábio Matias, under-20 coach and who led the team in the first two rounds of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, will take over the team that will start the state championship. Fábio leaves São Paulo this Monday, heading to Rio to play the training and preparation of the team that will participate in the debut in Carioca, against Portuguesa, on the 26th.

Luiz Felipe, assistant to Fábio Matias, takes over the team that disputes the Cup. Mário Jorge, under-17 coach, joins the red-black delegation to assist Luiz in São Paulo. Flamengo, by the way, already classified, ends its participation in the first phase this Tuesday, at 21:45 (Brasilia time), against Oeste.

1 of 2 Maurício Souza e Gomes, from Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Maurício Souza e Gomes, from Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Via Instagram, Mauricio Souza confirmed his departure with a message of thanks to the fans and revealed special affection for some achievements as an assistant to the standing committee. Read below: