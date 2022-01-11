Mauricio Souza leaves Flamengo – Flamengo

Member of the permanent technical committee, assistant says goodbye to Rubro-Negro on social media

This Monday (10), Flamengo started the 2022 pre-season, and has already had changes in the permanent coaching staff: assistant Mauricio Souza left the club and is no longer part of the staff. Through social networks, the professional said goodbye to Rubro-Negro and published a message of thanks.

“Today I say goodbye to Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, very grateful for all the opportunities given to me. I delivered a lot of commitment, sweat, work and many achievements. São Paulo Cup, Brazilian Cup and Supercup I will keep with me forever with great affection among other achievements. I also thank all the athletes who worked a lot together and always respected me. Gratitude above all, God in control. Now it’s time to turn the key and focus on the future. It will work, thank you nation for the usual affection!!!!”

For many years, Mauricio Souza was the coach responsible for Flamengo’s under-20, but he always figured, too, in command of the professional. After working with the base, Mauricinho joined Mengo’s permanent commission and was even the one who took over the main squad during the changes in command of the ‘Era Landim’, which were not few.

At Flamengo since 2017, Mauricio Souza says goodbye to Rubro-Negro with a champion curriculum by base: nine titles. Among them: Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior (2018), Taça Guanabara, Campeonato Carioca, Campeonato Brasileiro and Supercopa do Brasil, all won with the under-20 team.