Maya Angelou: black woman stamps US dollar coin for the first time | World

The effigy of African-American poet and activist Maya Angelou became the first black woman to stamp dollar coins in the United States.
Angelou will stamp the back of the new generation of quarters, the 25-cent coins, which are the most used in the country.
Reverse of the ‘quarter’ (25 cent coin) in honor of Maya Angelou, poet and activist who is the first African American to stamp a coin in the United States (Photo: US Department of the Treasury via AFP)
Since 1932, the 25-cent coin has only been minted twice with alternate versions.: the series of 50 coins representing each state, in the 2000s, and the series of national parks, between 2010 and 2021.
The first copies have already been minted by the American Mint and exhibited by the Treasury Department. (see the video above).
The “quarters” are being minted in large volumes for daily use in the cities of Philadelphia and Denver and will enter circulation soon, according to a note published on Monday (10).
The honor is the result of a bill passed in late 2020 by Barbara Lee, a Democratic congresswoman from the state of California.
The Maya Angelou coin is the first in a series called “Prominent American Women” (“Outstanding American Women”, in free translation), which will honor several distinguished women.
Among them are Sally Ride, astronaut and physicist; Wilma Mankiller, the first Native American leader of the Cherokee Nation; Nina Otero-Warren, Latina politician and activist; and Anna May Wong, actress hailed as the first star of Asian descent.
Known for her memoirs and poetry, Maya Angelou is considered one of the most iconic authors on the conditions of black communities in the US.
Maya Angelou smiles at an event in Washington in a photo taken on November 21, 2008. On January 10, 2022, Poet became the first black woman to stamp a dollar coin. — Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP
The poet wrote extensively about life in the south of the country, a region where she was born that is historically marked by racial segregation.
Friend of activist and black religious leader Malcolm X and activist in the movement of leader and pastor Martin Luther King, Marguerite Johnson, her baptismal name was Marguerite Johnson.
Angelou died in 2014, aged 86.