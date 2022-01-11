MEI and microenterprises have debt negotiation with 70% discount

There are 1.8 million companies that can benefit from the PGFN program

Altogether, there are BRL 137.2 billion in unpaid debts;

Trading is all done through the Regularize website.

All companies and micro-entrepreneurs opting for Simples Nacional have until February 25 to enter the Fiscal Recovery Program of the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN).

The program provides for renegotiation conditions for active debts with the Union until January 31, 2022. The conditions reach 70% discounts and payment terms of 145 months (13 years).

According to the government, there are 1,821,316 companies registered in active debt due to Simples Nacional debts. Of these, 162,217 are individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

The payment methods

There are three payment modalities, which depend on the size of the debt. The minimum value of the installments for the three modalities is R$ 100.

In case the debt is social security, the maximum number of monthly installments is 60.

Small value transaction

This modality is valid for debts that have been active for more than one year and are less than 60 times the minimum wage. In this modality it is necessary to make a down payment of 5% (up to five installments), and the rest may have a discount of up to 50% in up to 55 monthly installments.

Only tax debts can be paid under this option. Labor debts, as well as fines, do not enter.

extraordinary transaction

In this modality, up to 142 months are offered for payments, without discounts. The entry must be 1% or 2%, up to three times.

exceptional transaction

This option is only available to those with debts of up to R$145 million. In it, discounts range from 30% to 70%, depending on the impact that the pandemic had on the business’s revenue.

Payment in this modality can also be made in 142 months, with a down payment of 4% to be paid within 12 months.

For this option, you will need to fill in a declaration and simulate membership to see the discount.

