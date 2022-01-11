metaverse moves tech world







The Metaverse Isn’t Just Entertainment: There’s a Lot of Things Being Prepared Photo: Achin bm / Pixabay

After Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook and expressed interest in metaverse (name for the environment that will use virtual and augmented reality to create the digital spaces of the future), the world of technology started to orbit around the theme – some of this was possible to follow at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), technology fair that took place last week in Las Vegas (USA).

Known for getting involved with futuristic ideas, such as flying cars and robots, the South Korean Hyundai presented the rather complex concept: “metamobility”, which expresses the union of the metaverse with mobility. In the automaker’s example, the autonomous car takes the passenger to the destination and also allows connection to the digital environment.

For Sony, the metaverse must come through the use of virtual reality devices — the PlayStation owner presented the VR2, a new version of the brand’s helmet, which allows the user to play the platform’s games in a more interactive way. According to the Japanese company, the device, scheduled for the second half of this year, will have glasses with a 4K resolution screen, HDR technology, extended field of view and eye movement capture. The controls for the hands, through which the player can interact and move, will have a tactile response.

Panasonic also wants to develop its own virtual reality glasses – called MeganeX, should weigh 28 grams, with two 1.3-inch screens and 5K resolution for each eye and a frequency rate of up to 120 Hz. Also in the second half of this year year, the product should start at US$ 900, says the company.

In addition, the Japanese brand has another asset: startup Shiftall, which was successful at CES 2022 with a motion capture device for the metaverse, the HaritoraX ($270). In the demonstration on display, a player, dressed in sensors and other equipment, moved around in the real world and his virtual puppet simulated the movements captured.

Currently, Shiftall also develops prototypes of a microphone that covers the mouth and isolates the sound for outsiders, in order to give privacy to the user; and a vest that can warm or cool the body, bringing even more immersion to the digital environment.

Similarly, companies such as TCL, HTC and Canon have also presented concepts of virtual and augmented reality glasses or helmets.

Startup stage

In addition to the giants, CES 2022 brought startups targeting the metaverse. Lotte, for example, develops a platform that allows users to have “real world” experiences within the metaverse, such as watching concerts and going to the movies. In another use, the South Korean company imagines that users can walk through a virtual mall and choose and buy new products.

According to the company, based in South Korea, the feat happens through devices that, connected to each other, respond to touch, voice and looks.

Still in software, Touchcast promises to deliver the “metaverse as a service” (or, in English, the acronym MaaS) by allowing companies to enter the virtual environment and put employees to interact in this virtual space. Each company can, for example, create its own “campus”, from a library of places that the startup provides.

Kura has created ultra-light glasses, with a screen of 95% transparency: the intention is that they are practical enough to be used in the projection of objects in the world, which can make their use important in training in the industry – of course, it serves for more immersive too. Similarly, Vuzix also targets the corporate and educational world of training.

Owo went further and designed a body suit, allowing the user to “feel” physical sensations from the virtual world, something that brings an additional layer of reality to games – Fortnite, League of Legends and Valorant are some that can already be played with the startup product. Tekle, on the other hand, has developed a technology that allows for holographic interactions from a table, wall or even special rooms, which allows simulating different interactions as in the most modern science fiction films.

Experts point out that this is just the beginning. “As the metaverse grows, more small companies are likely to get involved in this space,” Lesley Rohrbaugh, a trend expert at the Consumer Technology Association (or CTA, the organizer of CES), tells the report.

*the reporter traveled at the invitation of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)