Ministry of Health announces reduction of quarantine to five days

Until then, isolation was seven days in Brazil (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

The Ministry of Health announced, this Monday (10/1), the change in the period of compliance with the quarantine for patients contaminated by covid-19. According to the folder, from now on, the interval, which was ten days, is now seven, for people with mild and moderate cases, but it can end in up to five days.

“Our main message is the seven-day isolation, if he didn’t want to test on the fifth and has no symptoms on the seventh he can come out of isolation. No need to test. We recommend keeping the recommendations until the tenth”, explained the secretary of surveillance in Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, during a press conference.

If on the fifth day the patient has no respiratory symptoms, no fever and no medication, he can be tested for the disease. If the result for the new coronavirus is negative, you can be released from isolation. In situations of positive result, the quarantine should continue until the tenth day. “This is the fourth update of the epidemiological guide for covid-19”, clarified Medeiros.

meeting

This Monday morning, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that the members of the portfolio and members of the councils of state and municipal health secretaries (Conass and Conasems) would meet to give a verdict on the matter.

The suggestion of the folder is similar to the update from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, which reduced the recommended time of isolation for asymptomatic patients from ten days to five days, as long as they continue to wear a mask and test negative for the disease.