Ministry of Health reduces isolation to 7 days

The Ministry of Health announced today the reduction of the minimum time of isolation for people with mild and moderate cases of covid-19. Thus, the period will drop from 10 to 7 days if the patient has not had symptoms for at least 24 hours. In this case, there is no need for testing.

The period can drop even further, to 5 days, if the person has no respiratory symptoms, no fever and has not been using medication for 24 hours, and has a negative RT-PCR or antigen test result. On the other hand, in case of positive, it is necessary to follow the period of isolation until the 10th day.

“Our main message is that our isolation is for seven days. If the patient did not want to test on the fifth day, but if on the seventh day he has no symptoms, no fever and no use of medication for 24 hours, he can leave the isolation. It is not necessary to test”, explained the secretary of health surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros.

Another possible scenario is in the case that on the 7th day the patient continues to have symptoms, but undergoes the test. If it is negative, he can leave the isolation. If you remain positive, you must stay at home until you complete the 10 days.

In addition, the folder recommended maintaining non-pharmacological measures until the 10th day, even for asymptomatic patients. This includes the use of face masks, and not going to environments that need to be without protection. These people should also avoid agglomerations, as well as not have contact with people from risk groups.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the orientation was to maintain the quarantine and distance from other people, including from the same house, for 14 days. Then the period dropped to 10 days. The new directive from the Ministry of Health follows the recommendation of other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, which revised the internal rules for positive patients.

Check out the new recommendation for isolation:

People who have mild or moderate covid-19 must fulfill a minimum period of isolation of 7 days;

If on the 5th full day the patient has no respiratory symptoms, fever and has not been using medication in the last 24 hours, he can take a new test. If it is negative, he can leave the isolation;

If on the 7th day the patient has no respiratory symptoms, fever and has not been using medication in the last 24 hours, he can leave the isolation;

If on the 7th day he still has respiratory symptoms or fever, but has a negative RT-PCR or antigen test result, he can leave isolation. If he remains positive, he must remain isolated until he completes 10 days, and only leave when he has no more symptoms; and

After 10 days, without respiratory symptoms, it is not necessary to test and you can leave the quarantine.

omicron variant

The change in understanding occurs amid an outbreak of covid-19, caused by the ômicron variant, and flu, in Brazil. In the first week of the year, hospitals and testing centers saw the demand for tests and care grow.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that the variant “causes a much higher number of cases”, but that this does not seem to be reflected in the number of deaths. The head of the ministry also stressed the importance of vaccination and booster doses to prevent an increase in deaths.

Asked if the reduction in isolation would not cause an increase in the transmission of the virus, Queiroga said that he expects society to understand and adhere to the already known protection measures. The minister also reinforced the appeal for people to seek immunization so that the entire country has good coverage.

“The recommendations are the same. The care is individual and the benefit is for everyone. Let’s take care to get out of this third wave in a less impactful way on people’s lives”, he concluded.