Ministry of Health reduces quarantine for asymptomatic people with Covid from 10 to 5 days – 01/10/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Ministry of Health decided to reduce the time of isolation of people with Covid in Brazil.

The recommendation is now to isolate from seven to ten days for people who have symptoms and five to seven days for those who are asymptomatic.

Last week, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the portfolio could reduce isolation.

When talking about this possibility, the minister mentioned that the CDC (United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention) has already given this recommendation.

The indication of the Ministry of Health is that the asymptomatic person stays at home for at least five days in isolation. After that time it must be tested. With the positive test, you should be in isolation until the 10th day.

It is not necessary to test the asymptomatic, however, to come out of isolation after the seventh day.

For symptomatic patients, isolation is at least seven days. The person needs to be tested at the end of the period. If the result is negative, she can leave isolation. With a positive result, she must remain in isolation until the tenth day.

“Our isolation is for at least seven days. However, if on the fifth full day the patient has no symptoms, no respiratory symptoms, no fever and no use of antipyretic medication for at least 24 hours, he can test on the fifth day”, said Arnaldo Medeiros, secretary of Health Surveillance at the Ministry of Health.

Medeiros said that people who come out of isolation before the tenth day should, however, maintain some precautions.

“[A pessoa deve] maintain additional recommendations until the tenth day, such as avoiding crowds, contacts with people with comorbidity, use of non-pharmacological measures [como higienização das mãos e uso de máscara] until the tenth day to be calm”, he said.

The new rules are announced amid a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the omnitron variant. Queiroga said that Brazil follows the example of some countries in which the increase in cases has not been reflected in the number of deaths.

“Without a doubt, the omicron variant causes a much higher number of cases, but fortunately we do not have a correspondence of the number of deaths. Will it always be like this? We don’t know”, pointed out the minister.

THE GUIDELINES OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

5 days isolation

Symptom-free cases: on the fifth day, if the patient has no respiratory symptoms, no fever and no use of antipyretic drugs, for at least 24 hours, he/she needs to be tested to leave the isolation

on the fifth day, if the patient has no respiratory symptoms, no fever and no use of antipyretic drugs, for at least 24 hours, he/she needs to be tested to leave the isolation Testing: should be done on the fifth day with RT-PCR or antigen test

should be done on the fifth day with RT-PCR or antigen test If the result is negative: the person can come out of isolation, but must maintain additional recommendations until the tenth day (read at the end of the list)

the person can come out of isolation, but must maintain additional recommendations until the tenth day (read at the end of the list) If the result is positive: it is necessary to maintain isolation for up to ten full days

7 days isolation

Symptom-free cases: on the seventh day, if the case has no respiratory symptoms, no fever and no use of antipyretic drugs, for at least 24 hours, the isolation can be ended

on the seventh day, if the case has no respiratory symptoms, no fever and no use of antipyretic drugs, for at least 24 hours, the isolation can be ended Testing: is not necessary to come out of isolation under these conditions, according to the new guidance from Health

is not necessary to come out of isolation under these conditions, according to the new guidance from Health How the end of isolation works: those who leave the quarantine after seven full days still need, however, to maintain some care until the tenth day (read at the end)

7 days isolation

Cases with symptoms: People who have had the symptomatic form of Covid, but who do not have respiratory symptoms, fever on the seventh day and do not need to use antipyretic drugs for at least 24 hours, can take a test to try to leave the isolation.

People who have had the symptomatic form of Covid, but who do not have respiratory symptoms, fever on the seventh day and do not need to use antipyretic drugs for at least 24 hours, can take a test to try to leave the isolation. Testing: tests must be of the RT-PCR or antigen type

tests must be of the RT-PCR or antigen type If the result is negative: the patient can come out of isolation

the patient can come out of isolation If the result is positive: it is necessary to maintain isolation until the tenth day

10 days isolation

cases with in symptoms: on the tenth day, if the case has no respiratory symptoms, no fever and no use of antipyretic drugs, for at least 24 hours, isolation is ended

on the tenth day, if the case has no respiratory symptoms, no fever and no use of antipyretic drugs, for at least 24 hours, isolation is ended Testing: no need to test to get out of isolation

Recommendations that must be followed by the tenth day

Avoid contact with people with comorbidities

avoid agglomerations

avoid travel

Maintain non-pharmacological care, such as hand hygiene and mask use

Source: Ministry of Health