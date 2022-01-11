Ministry of Health reduces the isolation of cases by Covid-19 to 7 days — Português (Brazil)

The isolation of light and moderate cases of Covid-19 will have a new deadline established by the Ministry of Health. without the use of antipyretics. The announcement was made this Monday afternoon (10), by Minister Marcelo Queiroga, at the Ministry’s headquarters, in Brasília.

“Despite the change, the recommendations are the same: care is individual and the benefit is for everyone,” said the minister when explaining the new guidelines.

Those who carry out testing (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test) for Covid-19 with a negative result on the 5th day, will be able to leave the isolation, before the deadline of 7 days, provided they do not have respiratory symptoms and fever, for at least 24 days. hours, and without the use of antipyretics. If the result is positive, it is necessary to remain in isolation for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

For those who on the 7th day still have symptoms, testing is mandatory. If the result is negative, the person must wait 24 hours without respiratory symptoms and fever, and without the use of antipyretic, to leave the isolation. With a positive diagnosis, isolation should be maintained for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, being released from isolation as long as there are no respiratory symptoms and fever, and without the use of antipyretic, for at least 24 hours.

The Secretary of Health Surveillance (SVS), Arnaldo Medeiros, reported that the decision of the Ministry stems from the update of the epidemiological guide, prepared by experts. The material with the guidelines will be published on the ministry’s website.

“The guide provides general characteristics about Covid-19. It gathers questions about epidemiological surveillance, operational definitions, news about notification and registration. It also brings prevention and control measures, investigation and isolation of suspected cases”, explained the secretary.

For those who did not perform the test until the 10th day, but have no respiratory symptoms and fever, and without the use of antipyretics, for at least 24 hours, you can leave isolation at the end of the 10th day. The understanding of isolation is the separation of infected from uninfected individuals during the period of transmissibility of the disease. It is within this period that it is possible to transmit the virus in a position to infect another person.

For all cases in which isolation is ended on the 5th or 7th day, people must maintain additional measures until the 10th day, such as maintaining the use of masks, sanitizing their hands, avoiding contact with immunocompromised people or who have risk factors. risk of worsening Covid-19.

Ministry of Health