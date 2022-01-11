Ministry reduces isolation for Covid patients without symptoms and after negative test from 10 to 5 days | Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health announced this Monday (10) that the period of isolation for people who have recently recovered from Covid becomes shorter, decreasing from 10 to 5 days for people who are without respiratory symptoms, without fever for 24 hours (without the use of antipyretics) and who have a negative result for PCR or antigen test.

Here’s how the new isolation recommendation looks like:

For people who have mild or moderate Covid, isolation is at least 7 days, without testing.

However, if on the 5th full day the patient does not have respiratory symptoms and fever for a period of 24 hours, without the use of antipyretic, he can do the test (antigen or PCR). If it is negative, he can come out of isolation.

If on the 7th day the patient continues to have respiratory symptoms or fever, he can do the test (PCR or antigen). If it’s negative, you can come out of isolation. If it’s positive, you should stay safe for up to 10 days and only come out when you no longer have symptoms.

After 10 days, if you have no respiratory symptoms, there is no need to test.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that the patient who tested negative for Covid and came out of isolation must maintain the recommendations until the 10th day, such as avoiding agglomerations, avoiding contact with people with comorbidities, continuing to wear a mask and other non-pharmacological measures.

The measure follows in the footsteps of other countries that have already reduced the time of isolation.

In the last days of December, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines for confirmed cases of Covid in asymptomatic patients, as well as for those whose symptoms have passed or are disappearing. The recommended time went from 10 to 5 days, followed by constant mask use for another 5 days when the patient is in contact with other people.

“It is being adopted in other countries, it is based on scientific evidence. It is possible that we will adopt the same conduct. 5 days. This is being studied in the technical area”, Queiroga told journalists at the door of the Ministry of Health last week, when commenting that would possibly adopt the measure announced this Monday.

Queiroga recalled that in France, for example, the government authorized doctors infected with Covid to continue working on the front line. This is because, among other reasons, the ômicron variant, predominant in new cases, has shown milder symptoms.

“The CDC has already given this recommendation [reduzir o isolamento]. The French government is even authorizing health professionals who are positive to serve on the front line,” he argued.