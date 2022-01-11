More reinforcements at SPFC? Journalist opens the game about two players speculated on Tricolor; check out

The cast of São Paulo will present itself again this Monday (10), at CT da Barra Funda, to start the 2022 pre-season. Forming a competitive team, the club has already made four reinforcements official. In this window, the tricolor board signed agreements with right-back Rafinha, attacking midfielder Alisson, goalkeeper Jandrei, midfielder Patrick and, quite possibly, will also close with striker Nikão, ex-Athletico-PR.

Even so, more names continue to appear for the Morumbi summit, as journalist Jorge Nicola reports on his YouTube channel. According to him, in addition to negotiations with Soteldo, the striker Brian Ocampo, young man who is free in the market, and the steering wheel Marlon Freitas, from Atlético Goianiense, had their names speculated at SPFC last Sunday (09).

Ocampo, who has already ended his relationship with Nacional, from Uruguay, had already been analyzed by São Paulo weeks ago, but the board did not show much interest, mainly due to the off-field controversies of the 22-year-old player. In addition, to further rule out the player’s chances of coming to the club from São Paulo, River Plate, from Argentina, has advanced negotiations to have the striker, as stated by Jorge Nicola.

In relation to Marlon Freitas, in contact with the president of Atlético-GO and the athlete’s manager, the journalist went over that at no time did Tricolor look for the Goiás club for the steering wheel, which has its sales prioritized to foreign clubs.

Update on Soteldo

Nicola guarantees that São Paulo already has a positive sign from Soteldo in relation to the combined salary, which is around R$ 900 thousand reais per month, in addition to the bonuses linked to the achievement of goals. To pay this amount, the club will have the help of the company Socios.com. There is also an agreement with Toronto FC, in a purchase valued at R$14 million reais for 50% of the Venezuelan’s rights.

However, what prevents Soteldo from being announced by Tricolor is a debt of the Canadian club with the player valued at $ 3 million dollars referring to gloves in the contract. It is worth remembering that Toronto tried to share this debt with São Paulo, who rejected the idea.

