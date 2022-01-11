More than 500 flights are canceled after an increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza

More than 500 flights were canceled after an increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza, both among pilots and other aircraft crew members and among the general population. flights from Blue and gives can were the ones that had to be canceled the most. THE GOAL did not report cancellations.

This Sunday, 9, Latam reported the cancellation of 47 flights. This Monday, the 10th, the company confirmed another 53 canceled flights. In the coming days, another 62 flights will be canceled, totaling 162 so far.

At Azul, employees received an email from the president, John Rodgerson, on Wednesday night, 5, warning of the “high number of medical dismissals” both in the flight group and in the company’s administrative areas. Azul does not report the total number of canceled flights. With 5% of flights affected last Thursday and 10% from Friday, 387 airline flights have been canceled so far. With this, in total, 549 flights have been canceled in recent days due to the increase in covid-19 or influenza infections.

GOL has already informed that it is taking measures to guarantee the operation in the coming days. The airline says it offers rebooking or refunds at no additional cost to passengers.

Azul informed the state that “more than 90% of the company’s operations are operating normally and that the impacted customers are being notified of the changes, relocated on other flights of the company itself and receiving all the necessary assistance as provided for in Anac’s resolution 400”.

This Sunday, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) said that it monitors cases of respiratory diseases among air crew. The agency also reported monitoring the measures taken by airlines to reduce the impacts of flight cancellations and the assistance provided to passengers.

Procon Notifies airlines

Procon-SP notified Azul and Latam this Monday, 10th. The entity asks for explanations about the flight cancellations that have taken place in recent days. GOL, although it has not reported cancellations due to the increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza, was also notified to provide clarification.

“Companies must inform by next Wednesday how many flights were cancelled, how many passengers were affected, the forecast for the next 15 days and what the contingency plan is to minimize the damage suffered by consumers”, informed the Procon-SP.

Airlines must report how far in advance they are advising customers of flight cancellations and how many customers have requested a refund — as well as the time frame for receiving a chargeback — or rebooking to a new flight.

Flights canceled by Latam