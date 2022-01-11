Mother stabs 3 and 6-year-olds to death and slashes her own wrists

Rio de Janeiro – Two children, aged 6 and 3, were stabbed to death by their own mother on Monday afternoon (1/10), in Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense.

According to police, Stephany Ferreira Peixoto, 36, killed her two children, Bruno, 6, and Arthur, 3, and then tried to kill herself.

After the episode, the woman was taken to José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, where she is in custody. The murder weapon was seized.

According to the deputy in charge, Antônio Silvino Teixeira, from the 67th DP (Guapimirim), she tried to cut her wrists after killing the children. Teixeira says that the woman will be indicted for doubly qualified murder.

“The crime happened around 1:30 pm. The picture: her sitting in the living room, bleeding profusely from her wrists. They asked for the children and she pointed to the bedroom. The author didn’t say anything about the facts, just ‘I killed my children, let me die’. However, she was taken to the José Rabelo Melo Hospital, and her health condition is stable. The children’s bodies were taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Teresópolis”, the delegate told the metropolises.

Investigations point out that Stephany called her husband warning that she was going to kill herself. The man reportedly ran home and told his neighbors, who called the police. When agents arrived at the scene, the two children were already dead. The husband and neighbors claim that Stephany was an excellent mother.

The Prefecture of Guapimirim released, through the Municipal Secretary of Education, a note of sorrow: ” joins the whole population in mourning the passing of our students Arthur Moisés (CM Professor Vânia Regina) and Bruno Leonardo (EM Professor Otelo). An irreparable loss. Our condolences to family and friends.”

In a statement, the Civil Police said that the children’s mother will be heard after medical discharge and said that the investigation is in progress to clarify the motivation of the crime.