MS confirms 3 more deaths from H3N2 influenza; there are already 15 – Cities

Total deaths from this flu variant, mapped by the State Health Department, goes to 15

Patients await care in an emergency care unit in the Capital. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Mato Grosso do Sul confirmed three victims of H3N2 influenza in the last 24 hours, according to an epidemiological bulletin published this Tuesday morning (11) by the SES (State Health Department). With this, the total number of victims goes to 15, considering the period since 2021.

A 61-year-old woman lived in Corumbá and died on Monday (10), a 47-year-old man lived in Campo Grande and died on Saturday (8) and, finally, another 49-year-old woman, who lived in Corumbá, died on Sunday (9).

Cases of this flu mutation began to grow in late 2021, at the same time that outbreaks of the Darwin strain were reported in large cities across the country.

Since then, at least 193 patients from Mato Grosso do Sul have been hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms caused by the disease.

The 18 new hospitalization records, updated today, refer to the municipalities of Corumbá (six), Dourados and Três Lagoas (four), Jardim, Ladário, Rio Verde de Mato Grosso and Sidrolândia (one each).