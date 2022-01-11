MS State Health Department will have a public tender with 201 vacancies · Jornal Midiamax

It was authorized, according to a decree published this Tuesday (11), to hold a public contest to fill vacant positions in the career Management of the Unified Health System, of the staff of the SES (Secretariat of State Health) of Mato Grosso do Sul , with 201 vacancies.

According to the publication, the SAD (Secretariat of Administration and Debureaucratization), together with the SED, are responsible for carrying out the Public Tender, establishing the rules and procedures for the recruitment and selection of candidates, observing the provisions of the legislation in force.

The public tender for the opening of the public tender shall establish the attributions of the Organizing Committee of the event, the requirements for the investiture in the positions, the validity period, the number of vacancies offered by position, function and by area of ​​qualification or specialization related to training or the professional education required, the workload, as well as the requirements for each of the stages of the competition, the modalities of the tests, their content, the form of evaluation and the values ​​attributed to the titles and the remuneration of the position.

There are vacancies for doctors, nurses, speech therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, dentists, veterinarians, psychologists, among others. Check the table below for the number of vacancies and other opportunities.