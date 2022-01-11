Murilo Huff is massacred on the Internet after supporting this

Top Stories

Murilo Huff, father of Marília Mendonça’s son, is once again on the web. The country singer after doing live with Gustavo Mioto and other celebrities opened his mouth and decided to express his support. The crowd massacred this action on the web.

The live took place last weekend and in a relaxed meeting, Murilo Huff joked with Maiara about a possible reconciliation with Fernando, a duo from Sorocaba. The cat lives a yo-yo relationship and at Christmas 2021 opened the game saying that the singer had jumped the fence.

Amid the laughter, Gustavo Mioto and Murilo Huff ask if Maiara was with Fernando. The crowd on the Internet confirms that they were together since the two were in Florianópolis.

The photo in a similar setting in the hotel room also put an end to suspicions.

Murilo Huff then decided to open his mouth and said that he ships the couple. Maiara who is with a friend at the time of the live still asks: Do you ship Mafe? [Referindo a Maiara e Fernando] and he confirms everything and that he supports the couple. The crowd freaked out, got upset and Marília Mendonça’s ex was cancelled. See the video:

good afternoon TEAM MAFE 🗣 pic.twitter.com/Nf51tkS0Kj — ma | PEACE 🤍 (@ma_gaspf) January 9, 2022

Indirect by Murilo Huff

Murilo didn’t let it go and answered the pins on the web. The country singer said last Sunday that he was not worried, in the form of debauchery. Still said:

“It’s one thing for someone to advise you, it’s another thing for you guys to be shy and creating war on the internet because of other people’s lives.”

