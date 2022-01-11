Mystery of object spotted by probe on Moon comes to an end

The object dubbed the “lunar cube”, discovered by a Chinese probe on the moon’s surface in December, is actually a rock. And, despite being seen from a distance in this square shape, it is actually rounded and, according to the China National Space Administration, the CNSA, resembles a rabbit.

The Chinese rover Yutu-2 discovered the object that, from a distance, appeared to be a cube, in early December. The CNSA dubbed it the “mystery house”, amusingly speculating that the cube could be an alien house or spacecraft. The news agencies dubbed it the “lunar cube”.

Image taken by rover Yutu 2 shows mysterious object on lunar soil Image: China National Space Administration (CNSA)

The CNSA estimated that the object would be about 80 meters away from the rover, according to the specialist blog. Our Space, which is affiliated with the agency, and prepared to send the probe in its direction. The publication speculated that it would take 2 to 3 months to reach the cube.

After a few weeks of preparation, however, the rover managed to get close enough to reveal that the “mystery house” is nothing more than a moon rock. Its well-defined geometric appearance on the horizon was a simple trick of perspective, light and shadow.

jade rabbit

One of the technicians remotely controlling the rover noted that the rock is shaped like a rabbit, with smaller rocks in front “that resemble a carrot”. The rover’s name, Yutu, means “Jade Rabbit”. Because of this, scientists named the rock after the rover.

Yutu-2 reached the moon in January 2019, when the Chang’e-4 lander landed on the surface. It was the first mission to land on the far side of the moon.

Over the past three years, Yutu-2 has traveled more than 1,000 meters, used ground-penetrating radar to probe a deep layer of lunar soil, and identified rocks from the lunar mantle, below the crust, that were pushed to the surface when an asteroid collided with the moon billions of years ago.

CNSA intends to intensify its research and missions to the Moon in order to discover more about this object and other phenomena not yet identified in that environment. The agency’s experts believe that such a formation is based on deep rock, and this could reveal important information about the Moon and how it developed.