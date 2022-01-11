NBA’s second-best offense, Charlotte beats the Bucks for the second time in three nights | nba

The Charlotte Hornets have the second-best offense in the NBA in points scored for possession. It also has the third worst defense, but the aggressive penetrations and perimeter shooting of Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball spoke louder on Monday night. At home, the team beat the Milwaukee Bucks 103-99, their second straight win over the defending champions in three nights.

The game was resolved in the last few seconds. Wesley Matthews tied the game after rebound and basket following a missed free throw by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 35 seconds on the clock. Ball then opened two points with 15 seconds, in a difficult shot after cutting into the lane. (see below). Milwaukee missed the next attack, with a bad pass from Giannis, and Miles Bridges’ free throws gave the final numbers to the encounter.

Terry Rozier was Charlotte’s all-time leading scorer with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. The point guard scored 4 baskets from the perimeter, the same number as LaMelo Ball, who contributed 23 points and 5 rebounds. On the other hand, Khris Middleton scored 13 points in the last quarter alone, added to the 14 in the first three periods together. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 26, as well as 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Milwaukee Bucks now have 4 losses in their last 5 games, following a 6-game winning streak. With a 26-17 campaign, the team remains fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets are up 22-19 and are in eighth place. The teams had also played on December 1, with the Bucks winning by one point in Milwaukee.

Hornets

Terry Rozier (27 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts, 4 baskets of three)

LaMelo Ball (23 pts, 5 rebs, 3 asts, 4 baskets of three)

Miles Bridges (17 pts, 11 rebs)

Gordon Hayward (14 pts, 4 rebs)

bucks

Khris Middleton (27 pts, 7 rebs, 11 asts, 3 steals)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (26 pts, 13 rebs, 8 asts)

Jordan Nwora (18 pts, 4 baskets of three)

Wesley Matthews (13 pts, 4 rebs)

Bobby Portis (5 pts, 11 rebs)

Hornets

Kelly Oubre (covid protocols)

bucks

Jrue Holiday (ankle)

Grayson Allen (covid protocols)

George Hill (covid protocols)

Brook Lopez (back surgery)

points in the bottle

Hornets 44

Bucks 40

Transition points

Hornets 15

bucks 9

Turnovers

Hornets 14

bucks 20

field shots

Hornets 38/96 (39.6%)

Bucks 37/84 (44%)

three shots

Hornets 13/44 (29.5%)

Bucks 13/43 (30.2%)

free throws

Hornets 14/16 (87.5%)

Bucks 12/16 (75%)

First period – Hornets 28 to 19: The home team made it 18 to 2 to finish the first half, after starting behind the score by 17 to 10. Terry Rozier scored 11 points, with 3 balls out of three. Hayward contributed 8. On the other hand, Giannis scored just 4 points, and Middleton contributed 5 for the visitors.

Second period – Bucks 29 to 19: Milwaukee got back with 7 from Giannis, 6 from Middleton and 6 from Nwora, who has been doing great in the absence of the stars – this time, Holiday. The Hornets went 24-12 in the paint and 12-6 in a transition game in the first half, but the Bucks took 12 free throws (11 hits) to just 2 (1 point). Score from 48 to 47.

Third period – Hornets 36 to 26: Charlotte got an 18-2 streak to turn around and open up the lead in the third quarter. Rozier (23 points) and Ball (21) led the attack, while the defense held Giannis to 16 points so far. But the Greek already had 10 points and 6 assists. Score from 83 to 74.

Fourth period – Bucks 25 to 20: Middleton scored 13 points in the final quarter, after scoring 14 in the first three. Milwaukee touched the scoreboard and took the decision to the last few seconds, but Bridges and Ball confirmed the result in the end. The Hornets win one more, without allowing the Bucks to reach 100 points.

Hornets

01/12 – Sixers (out)

01/14 – Magic (house)

01/17 – Knicks (out)

bucks

01/13 – Warriors (home)

01/15 – Raptors (home)

01/17 – Hawks (out)

Detroit Pistons 126

Utah Jazz 116

New York Knicks 111

San Antonio Spurs 96

Boston Celtics 101 (Overtime)

Indiana Pacers 98