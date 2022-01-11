Nélio ‘resurrects’ to haunt Tonico

After being thrown off a cliff by Tonic (Alexander Nero), Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) will go after the deputy to discover the whereabouts of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Mercedes. The young man will still reveal all the villain’s powers, in In the Emperor’s Time.

In the next chapters of the plot, Alexandre Nero’s character will finally meet Dolores and Nélio. Evil, the villain will still kidnap his ex-wife and her daughter.

Nelio will see everything and try to stop Tonico’s evil plan. However, the two will fight and the boy will end up in the worst. Without thinking twice, the deputy will push the young man off a cliff.

Believing in Nelio’s death, Tonico will celebrate the victory and still mistreat Dolores and Mercedes. The villain will lock his ex-wife in an asylum and keep her daughter.

In the course of the plot, Nélio will appear alive. The character of João Pedro Zappa will appear in the office of Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) and will accuse the deputy of attempted murder. The boy will still report all the crimes that Tonico committed.

Tonico Rocha will be called by the emperor to get satisfaction. However, the villain will deny everything and still say that Dolores ran away with Mercedes after Nelio’s fall.

Pedro will not take his rival’s word and will announce the start of an investigation.