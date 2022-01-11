Netflix Documentary Shows Yoko Ono ‘Freed’ John Lennon

For those who liked the three-part sensation documentary The Beatles: Get Back, at the Disney+, the film John and Yoko: Only Heaven as a Witness, which is in Netflix, can be seen as a spin-off, despite the production about the couple having entered the streaming before. The documentary actually tells the story behind the album imagine, and takes place after filming was done when Paul, John, George and Ringo got together to prepare for their first live performance in three years. The scheme is similar: there is a camera always present as if it were not there. We see the creative process of John and Yoko, which shows the couple’s complicity all the time. There are never-before-seen scenes of the family in the immense country house they came to live in in 1969, far from London.

Beatles in a cage

The documentary shows how Yoko Ono was attacked from all sides after the band’s disbandment. “There was the queen, there was the Beatles and there comes a woman who steals John Lennon.” This was the sexist view that prevailed at the time and that in a way crystallized in public opinion. The film shows, however, that John was never comfortable in the role of pop star. This was a cage for him. Yoko was actually a release.

militancy

The film John and Yoko it is more dynamic than Peter Jackson’s long documentary on the Disney+ catalog by Peter Jackson about the Beatles, which appeals to fans of music and the band, but less so to laymen. There are interviews, archival footage, concert footage and a tasty snippet about John Lennon’s hard-hitting peace militancy. The couple became an anti-war symbol of their generation.

slap

the comedy Don’t Look Up, by Netflix, is a slap in the face to deniers and disseminators of fake news that entered the menu of the platform precisely at the moment when deniers and disseminators become especially dangerous in their anti-vaccination preaching.

Here’s the tip

The cast speaks for itself and already justifies the admission: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, and Meryl Streep in the role of the President of the Republic who is a blatant satire of Donald Trump. First of all, don’t be fooled by the synopsis: don’t look up It’s not a science fiction movie, but there are some scenes in space.

Midway

The series The Girl from Oslo, by Netflix, promises more than it delivers and gets lost halfway between diplomacy and action, without contemplating either option. The production at first tries to drink from the source of fauda, the Israeli series that was successful as a kind of Elite squad from the Middle East. But Oslo girl cannot gear.

Agreements

In the political field, the series uses as a backdrop the Oslo peace accords between the government of Israel and the president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Yasser Arafat, mediated by the president of the United States, Bill Clinton. But those who think that the production will focus on the topic are frustrated. The Girl from Oslo, from Netflix, doesn’t scratch the surface of diplomacy.