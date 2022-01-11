Netizens do not approve exchange of Ana Clara for Rafa Kalimann in ‘BBB Chat’ | celebrities



Rio – Rafa Kalimann, 28, won a new opportunity at GloboPlay, as she was announced this Monday (10th) as the presenter of ‘Bbate-Papo BBB’. However, those who didn’t like the news very much were the netizens who criticized Globo’s decision. In the previous edition, Ana Clara was responsible for conducting the interviews with the eliminated ones, who will now join Bruno de luca to command “BBB – A Eliminação”, at Multishow.

“They took Ana Clara out of the chat with the eliminated one to put Rafa Kalimann… You have to have courage, see?”, wrote a follower. “Swap Ana Clara, the best BBB hit in years, for Rafa Kalimann in Chat with Eliminated?! I wanted to know what Boninho has been drinking…”, said another.