Netizens do not approve exchange of Ana Clara for Rafa Kalimann in ‘BBB Chat’ | celebrities

Ana Clara and Rafa Kalimannreproduction
Published 01/10/2022 17:14 | Updated 01/10/2022 17:15
“They took Ana Clara out of the chat with the eliminated one to put Rafa Kalimann… You have to have courage, see?”, wrote a follower. “Swap Ana Clara, the best BBB hit in years, for Rafa Kalimann in Chat with Eliminated?! I wanted to know what Boninho has been drinking…”, said another.
They took Ana Clara out of the chat with the eliminated person to put Rafa Kalimann… You have to have courage, see? #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/533etM0CsN
— Central BBB • #BBB22 (@CentralReaIity) January 10, 2022
Swap Ana Clara, BBB’s best hit in years, for Rafa Kalimann in Chat with Eliminated?! I would like to know what Boninho is drinking…
— Pedro Hosken (@pedrohosken) January 10, 2022