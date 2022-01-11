Neto says that Corinthians is only interested in the trio and that the sponsor pays wages

This Tuesday morning, Neto, one of the greatest idols in the history of Corinthians, moved his social networks to talk about the ball market for Timão. This time, the former player commented on the possible arrival of a striker at the club.

“To make it very clear here: either Corinthians hires Luis Suárez or Cavani, who I think is very difficult, or Diego Costa. And I think it will be Diego Costa. And who is going to hire is not Corinthians”, said Neto, in his profile on Instagram through the platform stories.

“Who will hire is the same company that hired Paulinho. They will pay the wages and make the contract. That’s what they want. If it’s none of the three, there’s no center forward (coming). It’s Jo“, completed the Corinthians idol.

It is worth remembering that the person responsible for Paulinho’s return to Timão was Taunsa, which has a partnership signed with Corinthians until December 2023. In addition to Paulinho’s arrival, the partnership provides for other participation in content from various fronts of the club. The expectation that the company would pay for a number 9 shirt was also expected.

The greatest chance of arrival is for Diego Costa, as the player terminated his contract with Atlético-MG and is free on the market to negotiate with any club. Edinson Cavani’s situation changed last weekend. The Manchester United manager has assured that the player will not leave the English club in January.

