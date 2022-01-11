New Farofa? Viih Tube promises cabaret and cruising at a luxury party with celebrities TV News

Viih Tube will host its own party with the presence of celebrities. On Monday (10), she visited some locations after meeting with producer Kadu Rodrigues, the same professional who organized Deolane Bezerra’s birthday party. In Instagram Stories, the actress promised to make a “cabaret” with a lot of making out.

“Today I woke up and went to the office to drive my team crazy with my ideas. That’s what you like: bagasse and cabaret”, she pinned. In 2021, the redhead was present at several parties with celebrities, one of them being Farofa da Gkay, in December last year.

The former BBB also stopped by Israel Valentim’s studio to choose the costumes. The stylist has worked with Viih since her 15th birthday party, when he designed the models used by her. “His dream is to make my wedding dress one day,” she laughed on set.

The Mansão Ferrara set, a place chosen by the famous, brings together several luxurious facilities in São Paulo. The Palacete Rosa was the construction shown on Viih’s social networks. The property was built in 1927 in the Ipiranga neighborhood and has Arab-style architecture.

Check below for details of the location where the Viih Tube party will be held:

PLAYBACK/INSTAGRAM

Details of Palacete Rosa, in São Paulo

PLAYBACK/INSTAGRAM