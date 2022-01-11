New Gol SUV will be Volkswagen’s weapon against Fiat Pulse







Projection of the new VW Gol SUV Photo: Renato Murruga / Projection

Does the public want SUVs? So it’s SUV that Volkswagen will give. The new generation of Gol will even be a compact SUV, smaller than the current T-Cross and Nivus. At least that’s what the Auto+ website guarantees, which published an article bringing some details about the VW 246 Project, the technical name of the new Gol. The new Gol SUV arrives in 2023 and will fight directly with the Fiat Pulse.





The report is signed by João Brigato and features projections by Brazilian designer Renato Murruga, from the Overboost profile (Instagram). According to the website, the new Volkswagen Gol will use the new generation MQB platform simplified by Skoda (brand of the VW Group in the Czech Republic. “The base will be global and aimed at low-cost markets”, says Auto+.

Recently, Guia do Carro published a report on the close collaboration between Volkswagen do Brasil and Skoda Auto. Now, according to sources connected to Volkswagen, heard by Auto+, the new Gol SUV will basically be an adventurous version of the Skoda Fabia. “The two will share the basic structure, glass and internal part of the doors”, says the article.

The new generation of the VW Gol should be less than 4.10 m long (same as the Skoda Fabia). The width (1.78 m) and height (1.48 m) should surpass that of the Fabia due to the adventurous appliqués that the new Gol SUV will receive in Brazil. It is even possible that the Gol inspires a Fabia Cross for Skoda’s markets , like India. The president of VW in South America, Pablo Di Si, has already told Guia do Carro that Volkswagen “will no longer make jabutica for Brazil, only if it is jabutica for export”.





The VW 246 Project is part of the announced investment of R$7 billion until 2026. At today’s prices, Volkswagen wants the new Gol positioned in the range of R$85,000 to R$110,000. With this, the company leaves the hatchback segment exclusively for the future Polo Track, already revealed last year.





There are still doubts about the engine. The 128 hp 1.0 TSI engine may be the best option for the top-of-the-line version, but there is a risk that the cost will make the car very close to the T-Cross and Nivus duo. Another option from Volkswagen is the 105 hp 1.0 TSI engine that equipped the Up TSI. The transmission can be a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.





Visually, designer Renato Murruga shows the unprecedented Gol SUV with tapered full-led headlights, a thin front grille with elements that refer to the VW Amarok pickup, in addition to a bumper in two sections for air intakes inspired by the electric ID models.

“The side has an ascending waistline with a crease going up in the region of the rear fender – a trick to give more robustness and grandeur to the look of the Gol SUV”, says the article. “Column C, on the other hand, has no window, as has been present since the third generation of the model. The rear has a lot of Nivus and T-Cross, but with a personality of its own.”





In 2021, even with a 2008 generation, the Gol was Volkswagen’s best-selling car. It finished in 4th place in the ranking of hatches with 66,200 licenses. Gol was national sales champion in Brazil for 27 consecutive years, from 1987 to 2013. The permanence of the name Gol in the VW 246 Project, however, has not yet been confirmed – there are marketing experts who consider the name worn out in the market and unattractive. for the young audience.