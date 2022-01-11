New iPhone SE will arrive in March with virtual event, says Gurman – MacMagazine

Since 2014, the apple has performed special events at the beginning of each year (usually in March and/or April) to introduce new products — and this year the forecast is no different.

According to the journalist Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, in his newsletter “Power On”, Apple’s first special event of 2022 is expected to take place in March or April. With the explosion of cases of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) caused by the Ômicron variant, expectations are that the event will, again, be virtual.

According to information, the star of this (supposed) event will be the new iPhone SE, which, according to rumors, will be equipped with 5G. Gurman also agrees with speculation that the device will keep its current design (reminiscent of the iPhone 8) and that it will feature internal upgrades (chips, camera, etc.)

Gurman also expects other products to be announced at this first event of the year, such as a new Mac mini and/or a redesigned MacBook Air.

WWDC22

After the special event, Gurman points out that Apple’s second big moment this year will be the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, which will feature the usual updates to the company’s operating systems — iOS 16 (codenamed sydney), tvOS 16 (Paris), macOS 13 (Rome) and watchOS 9 (kincaid).

Despite months ahead, he believes that instead of going back to face-to-face format, there is an “almost certainty” that WWDC22 will also be virtual.

Apparently, it will still take some time for us to enjoy the big Apple events as before…