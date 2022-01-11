New scams using payment via PIX are identified by Kaspersky

Kaspersky experts confirmed the occurrence of two cyberattacks that use PIX QR codes, the Central Bank’s instant payment method. One of the schemes focuses on ordinary citizens, while another targets small and medium-sized businesses.

The first scam is well known and common at this time of year: fake invoices and bills. In the example identified by Kaspersky, the criminals disguised the scam in a telephone and internet bill.

The only novelty in the scheme is the presence of the QR Code as a payment option. Criminals highlight a preference for PIX, as a supposed 5% discount is offered if payment takes place through this method.

PIX has registered a huge growth in twelve months, accumulating more than 1.8 billion transactions. With the increase in scams, the Central Bank even applied limitations to Procon requests.