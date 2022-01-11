Nigeria vs Egypt LIVE (1-0) | 01/11/2022

25′ Joe Aribo makes a good move through the middle and opens for Moses Simon on the left. Forward dominates in the area and shoots, but hits the outside of the net.

23′ Three dead balls in the middle of the first half. Bring a pump to calibrate.

20′ Start of movement and a lot of speed. Egypt counts on Salah’s talent for quick connections to the offensive field, but it is well marked by the Nigerians, who are beginning to have more control of the field.

15′ Salah advances through the middle and shoots for Trézéguet, but Okoye leaves the goal to remove the danger.

12′ Chukwueze tries twice for a shot and goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy appears to make a save.

11′ Akram Tawfik leaves and Mohamed Abdelmonein enters.

11′ Akram Tawfik, right-back for Egypt. Player receives medical care on the pitch.

10′ Salah starts to appear in the game as the leader of the Egypt national team. Forward was called by Ahmed Fatouh, but Okoye leaves the goal to ward off danger.

5′ Mostafa Mohamed appears on the right and risks a good save by Okoye.

Start the game!

The ball will roll in moments.

Refereeing and players from both teams on the pitch.

Although José Peseiro was announced as the new manager of the Nigerian National Team at the end of last December, who will lead the Super Eagles on the bench will be Augustine Eguavoen, assistant coach of the national team that called up and organized the final work of the squad in preparation for the African Cup of Nations.

It will be the debut of the selections and the first game of Group D. The other match of the group will be held at 16:00 between Sudan vs Guinea Bissau at the Roumdé Adija Stadium itself.

25 Participações – 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1970, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Seven titles – 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010

Two runners-up – 1962 and 2017

Three third places – 1963, 1970 and 1974

Three fourth places – 1976, 1980 and 1984

100 games played, with 57 wins, 17 draws, 26 losses, 164 goals scored and 68 conceded

Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign

The African Cup of Nations is the main tournament for national teams on the African continent, equivalent to the Copa America, Gold Cup and Eurocup, for example. Cameroon was going to host the event in 2019, but due to problems in the country, it was transferred to Egypt. After the meeting, it was again decided that the Cameroonians would host the event in 2021, Ivory Coast in 2023 and Guinea in 2025. With the unfolding of the new coronavirus pandemic, the calendar became disorganized around the world and the idea of ​​holding the competition in a period that did not conflict with the European season was left for the next edition. Started last Sunday (9th), AFCON will be played until February 6th.

Follow all the events of the match between Nigeria vs Egypt live online here at VAVEL Brasil. The match will be played at the Roumdé Adija Stadium, in Garua / CMR, held at 1 pm this Tuesday (11) and valid for the debut of the two teams in Group D of the African Cup of Nations 2021.

