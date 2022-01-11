Nikão “announced”, Palmeiras changes focus on the defense and Diego Costa takes his time in the Central Summary | football

Before the Brazilian football season officially begins, the market has days of a lot of movement and club announcements. In others, however, what stands out is the fans’ expectation and anxiety about having impactful signings. This was the mood this Monday in our Market Center.

There were few announcements in themselves – like Vasco’s with the right-back Weverton and others from Juventude, Cuiabá, Goiás and América-MG. But the day had official presentations by players (such as Wesley Moraes, at Inter) and coaches (Paulo Sousa, at Flamengo).

There were also re-presentations of squads with news (Lucca leaving Fluminense), waiting for answers from possible reinforcements – cases of Godín, at Atlético-MG, and Murilo, a new target of the Palmeiras defense – and a forward in no hurry to make a decision: the valued Diego Costa.

And as a curiosity, there was an early “announcement”. From Nikão, in São Paulo, but made by a barbershop. Check it out in our summary of the second!

Palmeiras is still trying to hire a defender. And after intensifying conversations with the Mexican Salcedo, 28, from Tigres-MEX, Verdão should really hit it off with Murilo, 24, sold by Cruzeiro to Lokomotiv, from Russia, in 2019.

Talks intensified last weekend, and Alviverde is close to an agreement to buy the player. He will sign for five years and is expected this Tuesday in São Paulo to undergo medical examinations.

Still on Palmeiras, striker Luiz Adriano has an indefinite future at the club. He has a contract until mid-2023, but is not part of coach Abel Ferreira’s plans.

International expands radar

Inter presented its main reinforcement so far, forward Wesley Moraes, 25 years old, who received the number 9 shirt and spoke of being inspired by Fernandão. On the other hand, Edenilson can leave the club and go to Atlético-MG.

In addition, Colorado put Andrés Cubas on the radar, who worked with coach Alexander Medina at Talleres and now plays for Nîmes Olympique, in France’s second division.

1 of 7 Andrés Cubas, Nîmes midfielder — Photo: Disclosure/Nîmes Andrés Cubas, Nîmes midfielder — Photo: Disclosure/Nîmes

Fluminense and Lucca in a climate of termination

The re-presentation of Fluminense did not count on the striker Lucca, who is leaving for Ponte Preta. The player has a contract until April, but his stay is not in the interest of either party and a friendly termination is being negotiated.

2 of 7 Lucca, in Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Lucca, in Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Corinthians wait for Diego Costa

Corinthians target, striker Diego Costa, 33 years old, has no interest in playing for Cádiz, from Spain – the news appeared in the Spanish press in recent days. As the ge found out, the player says he is not in a hurry to define his future and “evaluates all possibilities”.

Timão is still waiting for Diego’s termination with Atlético-MG. He is also close to announcing left-back Bruno Melo, from Fortaleza, and keeps an eye on goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta.

Speaking of Galo, the day was full of expectations, but (yet) there was no announcement of the hiring of Godín. The defender will return to play for a South American club after 15 years in Europe.

São Paulo concentrates efforts on Soteldo and waits for player to resolve imbroglio with Toronto

Another reinforcement close to arrive is forward Nikão, whose official announcement was “anticipated” by a barbershop that posted a photo of the player holding the Tricolor shirt.

3 of 7 Barbearia Baianinho, known for cutting the hair of several Athletico players, publishes an image of Nikão wearing the São Paulo shirt — Photo: Publicity/Barbearia Baianinho Barbearia Baianinho, known for cutting the hair of several Athletico players, publishes an image of Nikão wearing the São Paulo shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Barbearia Baianinho

The club also tries to bring defender Lucas Ribeiro, ex-Internacional, who has economic rights linked to Hoffenheim, from Germany.

Exactly 24 days after the sports news stopped with the announcement of the purchase of 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro Sociedade Anônima do Futebol for R$ 400 million, Ronaldo should finally arrive in Belo Horizonte this Tuesday. Recovered from Covid-19, Phenomenon rescheduled a chat with club members to 12 pm on January 11, at Toca da Raposa II.

4 of 7 Ronaldo Phenomenon Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity/ XP Investimentos Ronaldo Phenomenon Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity/ XP Investimentos

Reinforcement on Vasco’s side

Vasco was one of the few clubs that announced reinforcements this Monday. In this case, the right-back Weverton, who belongs to RB Bragantino and signs for a season loan.

5 of 7 Vasco announces the hiring of the right-back Weverton – Photo: Disclosure Vasco announces the signing of right-back Weverton — Photo: Publicity

In Flamengo, the day was the presentation of the new Mister. Marked by friendliness, charisma and consistent statements, Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa reaffirmed the joy of working at what he calls the “biggest club in the world”.

6 of 7 Paulo Sousa is presented as Flamengo’s new coach — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF Paulo Sousa is presented as Flamengo’s new coach — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF

The club had a change in the coaching staff. Coach Maurício Souza, who started the preparation of the team that will compete in the first rounds of the Carioca Championship, was fired. Fábio Matias, under-20 coach and who led the team in the first two rounds of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, will take over the team that will start the state championship.

Some Serie A clubs announced signings or reached agreements with reinforcements this Monday. Juventude will have left-back Moraes, who belongs to Atlético-GO and played in the last Série A for Santos.

7 of 7 Left-back Moraes played for Santos in 2021 and was hired by Juventude — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Left-back Moraes played for Santos in 2021 and was hired by Juventude — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

América-MG, on the other hand, made official the arrival in Belo Horizonte of the young defender Gabriel Gomes, 22, from Inter de Minas, who has already defended Ponte Preta.

Cuiabá announced and already introduced left-back Igor Cariús, 28, ex-Atlético-GO. And Goiás agreed to hire the right-back Maguinho, 30, ex-Vila Nova.

