Nikão’s manager calls Inter “tangled up”, reveals website

Internacional was practically settled with midfielder Nikão, but the negotiation took a turn in the final details and the club decided to give up on the acquisition. The player’s agent quickly got it right with São Paulo, who decided to supply all the requests of the staff.

According to Nikão’s manager, Paulo Pitombeira, Colorado’s management was stalling the negotiation, according to SPFC.net. The transfer had been agreed since the turn of the year, but some contractual requests requested by the player were not fulfilled with agility, so there was a wear and tear on the arrangement.

The deal ended up breaking up at the last minute and São Paulo decided to accept all the businessman’s requests. The midfielder is one more of Tricolor Paulista’s signings for next season, who has also agreed with Patrick, who was at Internacional.

Without Nikão in the plans for 2022, Clube do Povo is still looking for reinforcements for the next season and wants to announce at least one right-back, a midfielder and a winger. So far, the direction has announced only three reinforcements (Wesley Moraes, D’Alessandro and Liziero).

Inter’s reinforcements for 2022

The first signing was that of striker Wesley Moraes, who comes from Aston Villa on loan with no option to buy. The player was at a low point in European football and returned to Brazil to try for a spot in the selection for the World Cup in Qatar.

The second signing was that of attacking midfielder D’Alessandro, who was at Nacional and agreed to return to Internacional. The player will say goodbye to the club during the season and the tendency is that he will announce his retirement.

Colorado continues to monitor the market and the priority at the moment is to hire a right-back. The departure of Renzo Saravia opened a vacancy in the squad and the direction wants someone to fight for the title with Heitor and Gabriel Mercado.