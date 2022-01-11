Nine out of 10 small businesses use PIX, study finds | Entrepreneurship

Nine out of ten small businesses use PIX as a form of payment, according to a survey by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) and Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). In November 2021, 86% of small companies already used the modality. In August, 77% used PIX.
Among individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), 87% claim to use PIX in their transactions. Among micro and small business owners, the percentage is 85%.
For the president of Sebrae, Carlos Melles, the increase in the number of PIX users and the facilities it promotes have encouraged small business owners to incorporate this payment method.
“It is an agile system, which does not burden the consumer, is cheaper than a card fee and can be used 24 hours a day. PIX was very well accepted and entrepreneurs realized this and are modernizing”, says Melles.
The activities mapped by the survey that most use PIX are:
- Gyms and food services (94%);
- Beauty-related workshops and companies (93%).
The activities that least adhered to the system are:
- Business services (71%);
- Energy (79%).
PIX is a means of payments and transfers developed by the Central Bank to facilitate financial transactions. It has been in operation in Brazil since November 2020.