No Return Home Admits Marvel and Sony Mistakes

[O texto traz spoilers de Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa]

“When you can do what I can, but you don’t, and then bad things happen, they happen because of you”. This is what Peter Parker (Tom Holland) says to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to explain why he became Spider-Man, in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Without making direct mention of “power” or “responsibility”, the greatest hero of the Marvel Comics was introduced to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the concept behind the famous phrase thought up by Stan Lee already internalized. Escaping the repetition of what was seen in Spider man (2002) and paraphrased in The spectacular Spider Man (2012), the Sony Pictures Entertainment and the marvel studios promised there, in that brief participation, to draw on the big screen an unprecedented emotional journey for Teioso — an originality that the partnership between the studios has failed to fulfill in the character’s other appearances since then, in errors that blatantly jump to the eye in Spider-Man: No Return Home.

As amusing as the many homages to the cinematic legacy of the Friendly Neighborhood contained in the close of Holland’s first trilogy may be, the film is a grand admission of guilt masquerading as celebration. By inviting to the party the versions of the hero lived by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — and place them next to Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) to teach the MCU’s Peter Parker what he apparently already knew in 2016 — no return home admits the lame character development that was done over the course of two other solo films and two appearances in Avengers plots. A development that was divided only in the repetition of a dilemma that was wrongly presented as already resolved and in the instrumentalization of the character in favor of the greater narrative of this cinematographic universe in eternal expansion.

Starting with Spider-Man: Homecoming, where the MCU begins this disservice by positioning Parker as a key part of the development of who really mattered to its narrative: Tony Stark. if, in Civil war, Parker spoke with propriety about helping “the little fish” as the urban hero that the Web Head is typically does, in this first feature directed by Jon Watts the character’s main concern is to prove himself to Stark and become an effective part of the Avengers. Forgetting the concept of responsibility that seemed to move him a movie ago, the character only regains the maturity he had a few months before when he understands that it is not the approval of his mentor that makes him a hero. Turning down the long-awaited spot on the superteam to side with those who can’t turn to a genius billionaire, a Norse god, or a super-soldier to help them, he learns (again) that “When you can do what I can, but you don’t, and then bad things happen, they happen because of you”.

But behold, Thanos attacks the earth, and in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), there’s Parker of Holland as a member of Earth’s Greatest Heroes, decked out in Stark armor capable of rivaling that of Iron Man himself and visiting the Moon to face the greatest threat to ever befall Earth. Running over the previous film’s arc faster than the Mad Titan can knock out the Hulk, the hero’s participation in this adventure speaks fluidly at just one point with his first solo feature in the MCU: through his relationship with the character of Downey Jr. Present in the film only to be killed, Spider-Man consolidates between this feature and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as a narrative device for Stark’s redemption and nothing more. In three different appearances since Civil war, Sony and Marvel deliver absolutely nothing new or better than what was done with the character in the two versions that preceded him.

But, at this point, Tony Stark is dead, which offers Webbread the long-awaited space to take new flights. However, what happens in Spider-Man: Away from Home (2019)? Burdened by the trauma of his mentor’s death, Peter refuses the great responsibility left by that legacy and, by default, makes room for the villainous Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) deceive him and threaten world peace. It’s only when you understand that “When you can do what I can, but you don’t, and then bad things happen, they happen because of you”, which Peter gets up and saves the day. But it looks like we’ve seen this story before, don’t we?

In an attempt not to repeat the past, Sony and Marvel mischaracterized Spider-Man to the point of putting him in a constant cycle of empty repetition that caused the emotional relationship between Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and the public suffered in comparison with all that past from which it fled. Without the MCU to lend him a raison d’être, the character arrived at his third solo film without legs strong enough to stand on his own, and Spider-Man: No Return Home turns to whoever has done it best before to borrow some relevance and redefine it, before any disagreement between Marvel and Sony leaves this version of Parker orphaned for a second time — this time, on purpose.

It’s no wonder that the film’s most emotional moments come in the form of Maguire’s Parker meeting Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina), or in Garfield’s Parker redemption by saving MJ (Zendaya) in the way he couldn’t with his beloved Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). Both the celebrated trilogy of Sam Raimi about the problematic duology of Mark Webb understood much better than the MCU that repetition of the responsibility theme can be done, yes, but as long as it doesn’t impede progress. The constant confrontation with this feeling of weight that increases as we age is human, but it is the evolution of this conflicting relationship that makes Teioso the most human of the heroes of Casa das Ideias, with the character being confronted by different ways of facing and absorb it, and not always reliving the same inert history. So, as satisfying as it is to see three versions of Spider-Man repeating to each other that “With big powers come big responsabilities”, this is a lesson that Parker of Holland had already learned three other times, and that we are being forced to swallow again thanks to the help of two superior versions of the same story. There is no half-word: this is storytelling bad; it’s a bad movie.

With the new movie ending from a Doctor Strange spell (Benedict Cumberbatch) that basically erases Holland’s Spider-Man from MCU history (for everyone but himself), it feels like a waste of time. After six years, it’s like the character is in the same place that Maguire and Garfield were in their first films. Of course, this extra time allowed Holland’s version to inhabit more of a children’s reality that we hadn’t seen in depth on the big screen, but when this doesn’t affect anything relevant in its development – such as the major course correction in no return home makes it clear, by relying more on films from other sagas than those of his own trilogy — it must be recognized that this narrative failed. It remains to be hoped that the relationship between the character’s past, present and future will be better conducted in the hero’s next trilogy, so that we can finally understand who he is by himself and so that he can finally learn some new lesson.