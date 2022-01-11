Noca is surprised by her lost granddaughter and her secret is threatened

Noca (Marieta Severo) will be surprised by a lost granddaughter in Um Lugar ao Sol. Without revealing the truth about the degree of kinship, Thaiane (Georgina Castro) will start working at her grandmother’s restaurant and threaten the cook’s secret with Lara (Andréia Horta). ) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Thaiane will appear from next Thursday’s chapter (20), when Noca hurriedly goes to her mother’s funeral in Minas Gerais. The young woman is the daughter of Jerônimo (Thelmo Fernandes), who was stolen from her arms as a child when she tried to flee her city.

During the wake, the veteran will be recognized by some present, and the girl will listen to the buzz and take a hidden photo of her relative. After the funeral ceremony, she will comment on the episode with her mother. “Nobody told me, I was there, at the door of the cemetery. By the way, if you want to see the photo”, says the young woman, showing her cell phone.

The mother will ask her daughter to leave the story alone, as the entrepreneur’s family no longer wants to have contact with her. Thaiane will not give up and will start an investigation about her grandmother. After gathering information about Noca, she will decide to go to Rio de Janeiro.

When the girl arrives at the restaurant, the old woman will be in the middle of the rush with the amount of customers. Without thinking twice, she will offer to help. “Honey, you saved the country”, Noca will thank you. “Well, I think God also helped me by making you give me this chance”, the young woman will release.

“Funny how you peel the corn Where are you from?”, asks Lara’s grandmother. “Me? From Espírito Santo”, Thaiane will lie. “Well, wherever you are from, the important thing is that you understand the meaning. And soon, write what I’m saying, you’re going to hire me as your assistant”, jokes Marieta Severo’s character.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

