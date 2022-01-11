https://br.sputniknews.com/20220110/coreia-do-norte-volta-a-disparar-projetil-nao-identificado-em-direcao-ao-mar-do-japao-20981310.html

North Korea fires unidentified projectile into Sea of ​​Japan

South Korean and Japanese defense officials reported detecting a projectile fired from North Korea into the Sea of ​​Japan late on Monday. 01.10.2022, Sputnik Brazil

Less than a week after what it said was the country’s second hypersonic missile test, North Korea fired another projectile into the Sea of ​​Japan. ballistic missile. According to information from the NK News portal, last week’s “hypersonic” missile would have traveled 700 km to reach its target. a rocket, but soon detaches to glide without energy towards its target rather than following a standard ballistic trajectory. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea normally tests new projectiles by shooting them towards the Sea of ​​Japan. Tests include missiles ballistics and other types of devices. Last September, the country claimed to have tested a hypersonic glider in the region. The weapons tests carried out by North Korea in the region are a source of tension for neighboring countries, mainly South Korea and Japan, and often involve diplomatic tensions. Pyongyang also faces economic sanctions imposed by the United States with the intention of forcing the country to give up its nuclear program. This Monday (10), the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, criticized the recent missile test. from North Korea, saying they “increase the risks of escalation and pose a significant threat to regional stability.” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, also on Monday (10), said the US was still evaluating the last week’s test, adding that regardless of whether it is a traditional ballistic missile or a hypersonic weapon, it “continues to violate a number of UN Security Council resolutions”.

Pedro Urgy It seems Pyongyang has no interest in negotiating anything with Washington. 4

Mauro Sergio These ridiculous comments from the experts are disgusting. 3

