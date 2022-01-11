North Korea launches ballistic projectile hours before UN Security Council meeting | World

North Korea launched a “probable ballistic projectile” into the East Sea early on Tuesday, the South Korean military quoted by the Yonhap news agency said, less than a week after Pyongyang said it had tested a hypersonic missile.

“Our armed forces have detected a possible ballistic missile fired by North Korea on land in the East Sea” in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed the incident and told reporters that North Korea had launched “an object that could be a ballistic missile”.

The launch came after six countries, including the United States and Japan, urged North Korea to cease “destabilizing actions” ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the missile test, which Pyongyang called a “hypersonic”.

“It is extremely regrettable that North Korea continues to launch missiles,” added Kishida.

France, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Albania have strengthened their criticism and called for Pyongyang to participate in a dialogue on ending nuclear weapons. Analysts indicated that Pyongyang may have timed the launch to coincide with the UN meeting.

“The launch has political and military motivations,” Shin Beom-chul, a researcher at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, told AFP.

“North Korea continues to conduct tests to diversify its nuclear arsenal, but has timed this launch on the day of the Security Council meeting to maximize its political impact,” he added.

The frequency of testing indicates that the country may be able to launch more launches ahead of the Beijing Winter Games in February, said Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

North Korea has been banned from the Beijing Games after not participating in the Tokyo Games due to concerns over Covid-19.

Since Kim Jong Un took power in 2011, North Korea has demonstrated rapid progress in military and nuclear technology. Despite the great economic difficulties suffered by his country during the coronavirus pandemic, Kim insists on strengthening North Korea’s military capacity.

In 2021, Pyongyang trumpeted that it had successfully tested a new type of submarine-fired ballistic missile, a train-launched weapon and the hypersonic warhead — the existence of which has been questioned by South Korea, saying last week’s test showed limited progress in regarding ballistic missiles.

At a meeting of his party in December, Kim vowed to continue strengthening North Korea’s military apparatus.

Meanwhile, dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang remains stalled following the collapse of Kim’s 2019 talks with then-President Donald Trump.

In the current US administration of Joe Biden, Washington has expressed its willingness to meet with North Korean authorities, but insists on its denuclearization.