Norton adds Ethereum coin miner to its 360 security app

Known for its security software, NortonLifeLock has been criticized for adding a cryptocurrency mining system on Norton 360, its flagship security software. While the feature was publicly released by the company in June 2021, it is only now being made available to all users, which has resulted in a series of protests.

While Ethereum cryptocurrency mining system is turned off by default, many users question the level of security offered by the application. Other criticisms involve environmental concerns with the impact generated by mining, as well as the desire not to add unrelated features to a security platform with the area.

The system present in Norton 360 uses the collective computing power of the app users to perform the necessary calculations that result in the creation of new Ethereum coins. The company touts the feature as a simple and secure means of entering the cryptocurrency market. which, unlike other specialized software, does not require the shutdown of software responsible for protecting the machine against malware and other threats.

Norton miner charges user participation

To use the miner present in the application, it is necessary to have compatible hardware that meets the company’s minimum requirements. If the user does not have a powerful enough machine, it is not even possible to turn on the feature — the setup process is simple, and Norton offers its own digital wallet (the Norton Wallet) to make the process even easier.



In return, practicality is associated with charging a 15% fee on all cryptocurrencies obtained by users. The value has been considered abusive, since most platforms that operate with similar systems tend to charge only 1 or 2% of users – who, in practice, also have to bear hardware, energy and transaction fees for the Ethereum, which are going through a bull period.

As a result, many users lured by Norton 360’s “free money” promise are likely to end up incurring losses while the company maintains its profits. As user criticism mounts, it appears that at the moment the company is unwilling to change its plans — which could inspire other software developers with recognized reputations to follow suit.

Source: PC Gamer