Not only would Elden Ring: From Software be developing a new Armored Core

Franchise has been on hold for a decade

There is a past of From Software that many are unaware of. Before Dark Souls came out in 2011, or even Demon’s Souls in 2009, the developer already had several titles from its Armored Core franchise, which began in 1997. Since then, there have been five main titles, in addition to several spinoffs. A decade after the release of Armored Core V, indications on the internet that a next title in the franchise would be in production.

Information on the matter appeared on the Resetera forum and was posted by user Red Liquorice. According to him, a survey about a new Armored Core had been sent to him. The content says that From Software would be working on a “sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki”, “high degree of freedom in customization” and “three-dimensional, dynamic action”.

The game would be a mech-based TPS that allows the player to “move around an impressively scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action”. “You will face strong enemies in fierce short-range and long-range battles, using firearms and swords,” describes the email posted on the forum.



The material reveals a preview of what would be the story of the new Armored Core. In a very futuristic world, governments, companies, mercenaries and members of cults fight for a substance that could be the answer to the advancement of human society found on a planet. The document says that “the protagonist is one of them”.

According to forum user Resetera, along with the survey, From Software would have uploaded images, which look like concept art, and even videos of the new game. “I was amazed watching content from an upcoming From Software game at random, quite unexpected,” wrote Liquorice. “The boss fight looked very Souls. The fights from afar with weapons reminded me of Virtua On. This is my reference, I’m not a fan of meccas and I haven’t played any Armored Core”, he comments.

“The character in a white mecca went up to the bigger boss robot and fought with a laser or energy sword. That looked like Souls style,” the user says on the forum. He further says that the two videos of about 30 seconds showed a boss battle and exploration in an open world, in a snowy area.



It could be that after the release of Elden Ring on February 25th, which is clearly the focus of From Software, a new Armored Core will be revealed.

