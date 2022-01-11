Novak Djokovic is accused of lying on the Australia entry form – Sports

Another twist could be coming in the case involving the entry of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic in Australia. That’s because the current number 1 in the world is now accused of having lied, last Wednesday, on the border entry form, something that could be crucial in the decision of the Federal Minister of Immigration.

the australian newspapers The Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun reported on Tuesday that Australian Border Force officials are investigating whether Djokovic lied on his country entry form. The Serb marked in him that he had not traveled and had not planned to travel in the 14 days before his flight to Australia, but is accused of having traveled to Spain a week earlier.

A statement on the form reads: “Note: Providing false or misleading information is a serious offense. You may also be subject to a civil penalty for providing false or misleading information.” On its official website, the Department of Home Affairs warns that providing false or misleading information to the government is “a serious offense.” THE Daily Telegraph informs that he could even be arrested, with a sentence of 12 months.

Djokovic flew from Spain to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 4th and then boarded a flight to Melbourne the next day. Except that he would have traveled from Serbia to Spain in the 14 days before flying to Australia. Videos surfaced on social media showing he was playing street tennis in Serbia over Christmas on December 25, days before he was seen on Spanish soil preparing for the Australian Open.

Last Monday, the tennis player spoke for the first time since arriving in Melbourne, thanked the fans for their support and said that he still intended to play in the Australian Open. The pronouncement came after a judicial victory in the country. He managed to overturn the decision to cancel his visa in Australia, by the country’s government. Judge Anthony Kelly, handling the case, ordered Djokovic’s immediate release from immigration detention.

Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Immigrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke can still use his special powers to cancel his visa and deport Djokovic. The decision should come out this Wednesday. Until then, the world’s number one tennis player continues with his normal schedule for the Australian Open. This Tuesday, he did another activity at Rod Laver Arena, with his coach Goran Ivanisevic.

main key head

Controversy aside, this Tuesday the organization of the first Grand Slam of the season released the official list of the 32 seeded women and men, with the home tennis player Ashleigh Barty and Djokovic heading the respective lists. The official draw for the keys will take place at Melbourne Park this Thursday.

Still at risk of being deported from the country, Djokovic was confirmed as the main favorite among the men, followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev, against whom he will only be able to cross in an eventual final. Third and fourth in the rankings, Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will also not cross paths with the world number 1 any time soon and, at worst, will challenge him in the semifinals.

In the women’s, Barty leads the table followed by the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who had a bad start to the season, losing the first two matches she played in 2022, adding 39 double faults. Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza will be third favorite and Czech Barbora Krejcikova fourth.