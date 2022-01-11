Now manager, Ronaldo returns to Cruzeiro to cut corners with the crowd and other missions | cruise

This Tuesday, Ronaldo Nazário returns to Belo Horizonte for the first time since the announcement of the purchase of 90% of the shares of SAF Cruzeiro, on December 18th. The acquisition was followed by profound changes in the club, from the director command, through the technical commission and also the cast.

Many actions were approved, others not so much, and one was rejected. The visit under the initial pretext of a chat with partners saves much more work for the Phenomenon. And one day in Belo Horizonte may not be enough.

The first official appointment is scheduled for 12 noon this Tuesday, when Ronaldo has an appointment with club members. These members belong to the category with a monthly fee of R$ 1,200. In the conversation, they will discuss the evolution of the club’s loyalty program and the “5 Star Member”, in addition to other matters.

Also this Tuesday, Ronaldo will answer questions from journalists, sent in advance. The video with the answers will be released by the club’s advice, at a time that will still be informed. In a way, this will be the first official contact of Cruzeiro’s new management with the press, answering doubts and questions about the Cruzeiro SAF, in Belo Horizonte.

On the agenda, more than presenting itself, there is the intention of trying to to smooth the edges with the fans after the episode Fábio.

THE ge found that there is a general feeling in the new management of Cruzeiro that the episode of the departure of the goalkeeper, the club’s idol, could have been conducted in another way, especially with regard to the way in which the news was taken to the fans.

One of the objectives of the Phenomenon, therefore, is to give satisfaction to the fans, being in Toca da Raposa, and thus establish the best possible relationship with the Cruzeiro people after Fábio’s departure. How this will be done remains to be seen.

Ronaldo still intends to discuss “in loco“the question of transfer ban do Cruzeiro, which already exceeds R$ 20 million. The matter is one of the priorities of the current administration, which needs to reach an agreement with Defensor-URU (Arrascaeta) and Mazatlán (Riascos) in order to register the signings made so far.

THE “check list” of Phenomenon missions in Belo Horizonte also includes a face-to-face conversation with the technical commission hired by the current management, commanded by Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano. Ronaldo will still have contact with the professional cast of Cruzeiro, presenting the management model that the new Cruzeiro football department will have.

The coach has already started pre-season work for the club and has been praised internally for the intensity shown in training. watch the activity in loco and getting to know Pezzolano better (and listening to possible demands for reinforcements) is another topic on Ronaldo’s agenda.