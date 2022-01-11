Nubank fund became the largest in number of shareholders

The multi-market fund Nu Selecao Cautela, of the Nu Asset group, reached the mark of 236,413 thousand shareholders.

According to data from Economatica, this number is the highest in Brazil in relation to the number of people who invest in financial institutions, even with less than a year of existence. On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the Nu Seleção Cautela fund offers investments from BRL 1, which makes this type of investment quite affordable.

You’ll probably like it too:

Investment Banking: what is it and how is it different from ordinary banks?

Company that invested in Nubank reaches US$ 700 billion in market value

Working at Nubank: discover the skills that recruiters are looking for

The service has been offered to the public gradually since September 2021 and reached 100% of Nubank’s shareholder base in early December of the same year.

This product is also part of Nu Seleção Potencial and Nu Seleção Equilíbrio, which were announced eight months ago.

According to Nubank, these other two groups also entered the ranking of the five multimarket funds with the most participants, respectively, with 84,800 and 85,900 participants.

In addition, Nu Asset has also seen strong investor growth according to Economatica research, with 430 thousand new customers.

According to Andrés Kikuchi, leader of Nu Asset Management, the group responsible for monitoring the fintech investment fund, the purpose of digital banking today is to simplify the world of investments for its clients.

“Nubank’s objective for investments is to simplify and introduce millions of people into this universe that is still restricted to a portion of Brazilians”

In general, hedge funds recorded growth of 32.8% of customers, while equity funds increased by 7%.

The figures for the fixed income fund were around 6.7%, while the foreign exchange and pension funds registered, respectively, a decrease of 14.2% and 0.4%.

Other Economatica survey data

Regarding equity funds, the study reports that the largest current group is Bradesco FIC FIA, which has 819,089 investors. In second place, we have Itaú Ações Blue FICFI, with 686,409.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: xm4thx / Shutterstock.com