Nubank multimarket fund becomes the largest in Brazil in number of shareholders – Money Times

The multimarket fund Nubank (NAKED) became the largest in the country in terms of number of quota holders, according to data from the consultancy economics.

According to the survey – with figures for the entire year from 2021 to December 31 – the Nu Seleção Cautela fund reached 236,400 customers.

The bank reached leadership in number of quota holders in four months, after the product was gradually made available, reaching 100% of the customer base at the beginning of December last year.

The fund is part of the Nu Seleção family, which also includes Nu Seleção Equilíbrio and Nu Seleção Potencial, announced about eight months ago as part of Nubank’s first experience on its app.

Both were also in the top five of hedge funds, with 85.9 thousand and 84.8 thousand customers, respectively.

“Nu Seleção funds marked the first investment experience offered on the Nubank app with the aim of making life easier for those interested in taking their first steps in this universe”, says Andrés Kikuchi, leader of Nu Asset Management.

With an initial investment of R$1, the three multimarket funds provide access to fixed income, stocks – in Brazil and the United States –, gold and the dollar.

The Economatica report also provides an overview of the volume of client acquisitions in 2021, showing that Nu Asset, responsible for managing Nubank’s investment funds, was the second manager that grew the most in terms of number of shareholders last year: they were 430 thousand new customers.

“Among the new shareholders of Nu Seleção funds, we have a significant number of new investors, people who had never invested their resources through a fund, demonstrating our potential to expand the investment market in Brazil”, highlights Andrés Kikuchi, leader of Nu Asset .