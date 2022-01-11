number of deaths drops, but hospitalizations grow 73% in a week

Three patients died as a result of Covid-19 at the Regional Hospital of Unimed (HRU), in Fortaleza, in 40 days, between December 1, 2021 and this Monday, January 10. The doctor Elias Leite, president of the cooperative, said on his social networks that the amount “has decreased significantly” in relation to the recent past. He did not specify, however, how much the drop represents proportionately.

Attendance, however, remains on the rise. Compared to last Tuesday, 4th, the number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 this Monday, 10th, increased by 73% – from 38 to 66. Of these, 25 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, being 12 of them required the use of pulmonary ventilation.

Elias emphasizes that the unit faces a high number of patients with suspected or confirmed Influenza, with 57 hospitalized. Between December 27 and this Wednesday, 8,100 patients were treated in the emergency room of the HRU and more than 4,000 in the pediatric center of Unimed, most of the cases with flu syndrome, according to the president. There were also about 8,000 telemedicine calls.

Last Monday, 3, the HRU broke a record in emergency care since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. In all, 1,403 people were treated in the emergencies of the hospital unit in the Capital and virtual emergency care. At the time, there were 75 patients hospitalized with flu syndrome, with a negative test for Covid-19.

