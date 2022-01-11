“Number of requests for ICU beds reaches the same volume as the peak of the first wave of covid-19”, says Pernambuco Health Secretary

After announcing new restrictive measures in the state, the government of Pernambuco held a press conference this Tuesday (11) to clarify the points presented to society early yesterday evening (10). The return of restrictions came along with greater control over the movement of those who are not vaccinated, seeking not to allow the presence of these people in events and other environments, such as food establishments, more conducive to agglomeration. According to the Health Secretary of Pernambuco, André Longo, the number of requests for ICU beds has already reached the same volume as the peak of the first wave of covid-19 in the state.

“Against Ômicron, to have only one dose of vaccine against covid is to be unprotected. We need, at least, two doses against the variant. Omicron can cause serious disease in which it does not have both doses. The potential for reinfection of the Ômicron is great. But 40% of the elderly with the two doses still haven’t taken the booster dose. The next few days can be very serious if we don’t change our attitude (in relation to protective measures). If more restrictive measures are necessary, we will adopt, “said André. Long.

The restrictive measures come at a serious time of the pandemic, which now joins the epidemic of influenza (flu) in the state. According to André Longo, “The number of requests for ICU beds reaches the same volume as the peak of the first wave of covid-19, in May 2020. In the last week, there were 805 requests for intensive care spaces”.

Also according to the secretary, the State is now acting with greater rigor in terms of identifying the circulation of the new variant.

The following measures announced yesterday were confirmed today: from next Friday (14), the presentation of a vaccination passport will be required to have access to food services, cinemas, theaters and museums. The events will have the maximum capacity reduced to three thousand people and, in addition to the requirement to prove two doses, it will be necessary to present a negative test for covid-19, carried out in a maximum of 72 hours and not in 48 hours, as had been announced yesterday. The measures are valid until the 31st of January.

“There were events this weekend, which ended up being adjusted or cancelled. I understand how necessary it is to make this record of understanding in this difficult time that we will go through again. What will tell how we will face this new strain is our vaccination. is vaccinated, we have everything to face it in a simpler, easier way, even with all the care”, justified the Secretary of Tourism of the State, Rodrigo Novaes.

The Secretary of Tourism sympathized with the chain that depends on the production of parties in the State, but did not signal any reissue of aid. The decision on holding private parties at this year’s Carnival is expected to be announced at the end of January.