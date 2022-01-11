Nursing technician receives slaps on the face in UPA care

A nursing technician was assaulted by a man, whose identity was not revealed, during an appointment at UPA São João, in Guarulhos, Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. The case took place on Friday (7), around 19:35.

Images from the security camera, which were shared on social media, recorded the moment when the man goes up to the health professional. In the scenes, a doctor appears sitting at a table analyzing documents, while the man is standing to the side.

At one point, the two seem to disagree and the man, excited, grabs the papers that the doctor holds in his hands. The nursing technician tries to intervene and is attacked with two slaps to the face. In the first slap, the man even rips the face mask off the woman’s face. In the second, she loses her balance and falls on top of a closet in the living room.

The cameras still caught the man trying to flee the health unit after the episode and being restrained by other people who were at the scene.

In a note sent to UOL, Guarulhos City Hall regretted what happened and said it is taking the appropriate measures. “Health professionals have been dedicated to the maximum to provide care to the population at all times and especially in such a critical time of the pandemic as we are going through today”, says the text. “We inform you that the employee will receive all the necessary support and that the appropriate measures are already being adopted.”

The identity of the man in the images has not been revealed. so far the UOL unable to locate you or your legal representative for a placement.