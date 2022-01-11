Omicron advances, and the US has a record of hospitalizations: 132,646 patients with Covid

United States flags (Unsplash)

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the United States peaked at 132,646, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January 2020, amid the spread of the Ômicron variant, which is highly contagious.

Hospital admissions have been rising steadily since December, doubling over the past three weeks as the Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

As per Reuters analysis, the states of Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin and the capital, Washington, have all reported record levels of hospitalized Covid patients. -19 recently.

While the cases are potentially less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by the omicron variant could overwhelm hospitals, some of which have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to cope with the surge in patients amid staff shortages.